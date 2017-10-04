J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch, Indian Army retaliates

Pakistan on Wednesday resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and civilian areas along Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC at 8:45 am.

Indian Army retaliated with full force to the Pakistan's misadventure.

This is the third provocation by Pakistan in the past 12 hours.

An Army jawan was killed on Tuesday as Pakistani forces violated the ceasefire by firing from across the LoC in Poonch district.

Three children were killed in a ceasefire violation incident from the Pakistani side on Monday.

PTI