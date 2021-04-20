YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir curfew

    J&K: Night curfew extended to all districts, markets to open alternately

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Apr 20: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday extended the ongoing night curfew to all municipal and urban local body limits in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The order and guidelines related to the curfew were announced by the Lieutenant Governor's office in a series of tweets.

    "The night curfew shall be extended to all municipal and urban local body limits of all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. It was already in force in eight districts earlier, from 10 pm to 6 am," the LG office tweeted.

    It also said that public transport (matadors/mini-buses/buses) shall be permitted to ply only at 50 per cent of its authorised seating capacity. The district superintendents of police shall ensure compliance to this effect, it added.

    Telangana imposed night curfew with immediate effectTelangana imposed night curfew with immediate effect

    "Only 50 per cent shops in market complexes/bazaars/malls within the municipal limits/urban local body limits shall be open on an alternate basis through a rotation system," it said in another tweet.

    It directed all the district magistrates to devise a mechanism to implement this, "preferably in consultation with local market associations".

    MORE jammu and kashmir NEWS

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X