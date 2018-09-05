J&K: National Conference to boycott Panchayat Elections over Article 35A

Srinagar, Sep 5: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that the National Conference (NC) will not participate in the panchayat elections scheduled to be held in the state from October 1 onwards. He said that the NC has taken such a decision in the wake of ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court over Article 35 A which provides special rights and privileges to the natives of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Jammu and Kashmir National Conference will not participate in these elections (panchayat), unless and until, the Government of India and the state government clears its position in this regard (35 A) and takes effective steps for the protection of Article 35 A in and inside the court," Abdullah told the media today (September 5).

Farooq Abdullah's son Omar Abdullah, who is also the former Cm of the state, said the Centre must clarity its stand on Article 35 A.

"It is now for the central government to clarify where it stands with regard to Art 35-A. It's not enough to use Panchayat & Municipal elections simply to delay proceedings in court," Omar tweeted.

Farooq Abdullah had on Sunday denounced Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) for saying in the Supreme Court that "there is an aspect of gender discrimination" in Article 35A of the Constitution.

He asked the government of J&K to take immediate steps to ensure that the state does not facilitate the striking down of Article 35-A by its subtle support and admissions made before the Supreme Court.

Last Friday, the Supreme Court deferred till January next year the crucial hearing on pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35 A, which provides special rights and privileges to the natives of Jammu and Kashmir, after the Centre and the state said that polls to local bodies polls there would go on till December.

Earlier, the separatists of Kashmir had called for a boycott of the panchayat and municipal elections scheduled in the state of J&K from October 1 onwards. The Joint Resistance Leadership said that the government of India wanted to thrust the elections on the people by deploying additional forces.