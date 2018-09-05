  • search

J&K: National Conference to boycott Panchayat Elections over Article 35A

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Srinagar, Sep 5: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that the National Conference (NC) will not participate in the panchayat elections scheduled to be held in the state from October 1 onwards. He said that the NC has taken such a decision in the wake of ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court over Article 35 A which provides special rights and privileges to the natives of Jammu and Kashmir.

    "Jammu and Kashmir National Conference will not participate in these elections (panchayat), unless and until, the Government of India and the state government clears its position in this regard (35 A) and takes effective steps for the protection of Article 35 A in and inside the court," Abdullah told the media today (September 5).

    J&K: National Conference to boycott Panchayat Elections over Article 35A
    NC patron Farooq Abdullah

    Farooq Abdullah's son Omar Abdullah, who is also the former Cm of the state, said the Centre must clarity its stand on Article 35 A.

    Also Read | Farooq Abdullah criticises ASG's stand on Article 35A in Supreme Court

    "It is now for the central government to clarify where it stands with regard to Art 35-A. It's not enough to use Panchayat & Municipal elections simply to delay proceedings in court," Omar tweeted.

    Farooq Abdullah had on Sunday denounced Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) for saying in the Supreme Court that "there is an aspect of gender discrimination" in Article 35A of the Constitution.

    He asked the government of J&K to take immediate steps to ensure that the state does not facilitate the striking down of Article 35-A by its subtle support and admissions made before the Supreme Court.

    Also Read | Separatists call for boycott of J&K panchayat polls

    Last Friday, the Supreme Court deferred till January next year the crucial hearing on pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35 A, which provides special rights and privileges to the natives of Jammu and Kashmir, after the Centre and the state said that polls to local bodies polls there would go on till December.

    Earlier, the separatists of Kashmir had called for a boycott of the panchayat and municipal elections scheduled in the state of J&K from October 1 onwards. The Joint Resistance Leadership said that the government of India wanted to thrust the elections on the people by deploying additional forces.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir farooq abdullah omar abdullah

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 15:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 5, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue