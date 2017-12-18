J&K: Militant hideout busted in Bandipora

Posted By: PTI
Srinagar, Dec 18: Security forces on Monday busted a militant hideout in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir and seized a cache of arms and ammunition.

Image for representation only
Acting on a tip off, security forces launched a search operation on the property, including a cowshed, of one Abdul Rehman Parray at Chandangeer in Bandipora and seized ammunition, including four grenades and a grenade launcher, a police official said.

He said five AK magazines, 42 AK rounds, one GPS and two wireless sets were also found in the cowshed. The owners of the property had abandoned it following a gunfight there between militants and security forces.

