    J&K: Jawan martyred, 3 terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

    By
    |

    Pulwama, May 16: A soldier was martyred and three terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an encounter that broke out in Dalipora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in the wee hours of Thursday.

    Troops of the Central Reserve Police Force, Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group were conducting a search-and-cordon operation when the terrorists fired at them, leading to the encounter.

    The three terrorists who were neutralised were identified as Naseer Pandith of Pulwama, Umar Mir of Shopian and a Pakistani namely Khalid. They were affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed.

    Meanwhile, a curfew has been imposed in Pulwama.

    Two Army jawans were also injured in the encounter and have been rushed to the hospital for treatment. The terrorists, believed to be from Jaish-e-Mohammed, were holed up in a house. A fourth body found at the encounter site was of a civilian, who was caught in the crossfire, the police said.

    A huge quantity of weapons has also been recovered.

