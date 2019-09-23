  • search
Trending Howdy Modi
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K Guv calls for continuation of Police-Army collaboration

    By Vishal S
    |

    Srinagar, Sep 23: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik was on Monday briefed about the security situation in the state, especially in the forward areas and the hinter land.

    Lt. General Ranbir Singh, Army Commander Northern Command, met the Governor at Raj Bhavan. Lt. General Singh briefed Malik about the situation in Ladakh and also the anti-terrorist operations being conducted by Army.

    Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik
    Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik

    Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik called for continuing the current Civil-Police-Army collaboration and synergy in combating anti-terrorist activities, news agency ANI reported.

    This comes at a time when Army chief Bipin Rawat said that Balakot terrorist camp across the border has been re-activated and close to 500 infiltrators are waiting to infiltrate into India.

    There is heavy presence of security forces in the valley after the Centre abrogated Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5. Initially, phone lines, internet and all communication channels were stopped but the situation is slowly easing now. Bot the police and the Army are working in tandem to ascertain peace in Kashmir.

    A detailed note prepared by the Intelligence, which is in the possession of OneIndia speaks in-depth about this facility. The note makes mention of the propaganda material being used at the camp and also added that videos of the Babri Masjid demolition and Kandahar hijack were being used. Further, the note speaks about an extensive training programme of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, which included both military and religious training.

    [Fanatic religious to aquatic training, why Balakot is the most lethal terror producing factory]

    The courses were called as the Daum-al-Raad and Daura-e-Khas. The note also mentions the training programmes were similar to the ones that are being undertaken by the other terror groups such as the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. The training was extremely advanced the intelligence notes. The terrorists were taught how to operate undercover and also imparted training on the use of wireless equipment as well.

    In response to the Pulwama attack in which over 40 CRPF personnel were martyred, a fleet of IAF jets had destroyed terror launch pads in Balakot in a pre-dawn aerial attack carried out on February 27.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir satya pal malik

    Story first published: Monday, September 23, 2019, 18:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue