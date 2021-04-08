YouTube
    J&K: Security personnel injured in encounter with militants in Shopian

    By
    |

    Shopian, Apr 08: A security force personnel was injured in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir''s Shopian district on Thursday, police said.

    Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Shopian town''s Baba Mohalla following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

    J&K: Encounter underway in Shopian

    Two-three militants are believed to be trapped in the exchange of gunfire taking place in the Jan Mohalla in the Shopian town.

    He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

    A security personnel sustained injuries in the firing, the official said, adding that the operation was going on.

    In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone Police said, "#Encounter has started at #Shopian town. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

    The attack comes just there days after a commander of Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) was arrested in the Union Territory.

