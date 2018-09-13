J&K: Encounter underway in Baramulla; internet services suspended

Srinagar, Sep 13: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Baramulla's Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir here on Thursday.

Upon receiving a tip-off about the presence of militants, the security forces including personnel from Rashtriya Rifles (RR), the state polices Special Operations Group (SOG and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), cordoned off the towns Arampora area.

Following the incident, all the internet services in the Baramulla district have been suspended. Educational institutions were also asked to remain shut for the day.