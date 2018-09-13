  • search

J&K: Encounter underway in Baramulla; internet services suspended

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Srinagar, Sep 13: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Baramulla's Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir here on Thursday.

    J&K: Encounter underway in Baramulla; internet services suspended

    Upon receiving a tip-off about the presence of militants, the security forces including personnel from Rashtriya Rifles (RR), the state polices Special Operations Group (SOG and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), cordoned off the towns Arampora area.

    Following the incident, all the internet services in the Baramulla district have been suspended. Educational institutions were also asked to remain shut for the day.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir encounter baramulla

    Story first published: Thursday, September 13, 2018, 9:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 13, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue