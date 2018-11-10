J&K: 2 terrorists killed by security forces in Pulwama

  • search

    Srinagar, Nov 10: At least two terrorists were gunned down on Saturday during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

    Representational Image
    The militants were killed after a joint team of ADGP's 55RR, 180/183 BN CRPF & SOG cordoned-off the area.

    The area has been cordoned off and a search operations is underway.

    As the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot the hiding militants fired upon goverment forces triggering an encounter.

    A senior Police official said that contact has been established with the hiding militants and exchange of firing is going on.

    Earlier on Friday, at least one Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was killed by security forces in an encounter in Tral, Pulwama district. One police personnel had also sustained injuries.

    Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Dar-Ganiegund area of Tral, based on credible inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. During the operation, a terrorist holed up in a house fired on the forces. In the retaliatory fire, the terrorist was gunned down. The body of the terrorist was recovered from the site along with incriminating materials including arms and ammunition.

