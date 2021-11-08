J&K: Civilian shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Srinagar, Nov 11: A civilian, who worked as a salesman at a shop owned by a Kashmiri Pandit, was shot dead by Terrorists at Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Monday. This was the second such attack on a civilian in the city this week after constable Tawseef Ahmad Wani, 29, was killed in Srinagar's Batamaloo region on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, 45, son of Ghulam Mohammad Khan, a resident of Astengoo area in Bandipora. He was working as a salesman for Kashmiri pandit businessman Roshan Lal Mawa, who had established his business in 2018 in the old city of the Valley.

Story first published: Monday, November 8, 2021, 23:20 [IST]