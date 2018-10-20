J&K civic body polls Live updates: Counting set to begin at 9 am amid tight security

Srinagar, Oct 20: The counting of votes for Jammu and Kashmir civic body polls which were held in four phases between October 8 - 16 will begin at 9 am on Saturday (October 20).

The elections are a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress. A large number of independents are also in the running. The National Conference and the PDP did not participate in the polls.

The civic elections were held for the 52 civic bodies and total of 3,372 nominations were filed for 1,145 wards. The fate of over 3,000 candidates will be decided.

Other important facts about J&K urban local body elections:

Nearly 17 lakh voters were eligible to vote for 79 urban local bodies of the state but polling was held only for 52.

No voting was held in 27 civic bodies in the Valley either because there was no candidate or only one candidate had filed nominations for a particular ward.

Of the 598 wards in Kashmir, 231 candidates were elected unopposed, while there were no candidates on 181 wards.

The overall voting percentage for these polls in the state stood at 35.1 per cent.

