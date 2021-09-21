J&K: Army helicopter crashes in Udhampur, two pilots injured

First batch of multi-mode hand grenades hand over to Indian Army

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Sep 21: Two pilots were killed after an Army chopper crashed in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The incident occurred in Shivgarh Dhar area of the district between 10.30 am to 10.45 am.

The two pilots critically injured in army helicopter crash at Patnitop succumb to their injuries, said PRO Defence Jammu.

A pilot was brought out of the chopper by the locals, they said, adding the helicopter belongs to army aviation corps.

A defence spokesman at the Northern Command said that there has been an incident.

Details are being ascertained, he said. "The Army will issue a statement", he added.

A police party has rushed to the remote area and it will take them some time to reach there.