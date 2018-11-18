J&K: Another youth abducted from Shopian, seventh in four days

Srinagar, Nov 18: Another youth was abducted from Meemender village in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the seventh such incident that has been reported from district. This is the seventh incident of abduction in the Valley in the last four days.

Suhail Ahmad was abducted by unidentified gunmen on Sunday morning from Meemender village, said a police official of PCR, Shopian.

Two civilians, identified as Hakib Javed and Ishfaq Ahmad, were also abducted on Saturday evening.

Earlier on Saturday, the terrorists had abducted Huzaif Ashraf Kuttay, along with two others - Farooq Ahmad and Shahid Ahmad, from a bakery shop from Saidpora Payeen village in Shopian. The 19-year-old's body was found in a deserted orchard in Lundoora village with his throat slit, while Farooq and Shahid were released unharmed.

The deceased Huzaif was a resident of Manzgam area of the neighbouring Kulgam district. An official told PTI that his body was handed over to his family after completion of the medico-legal formalities. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and an investigation has been initiated in the Shopian case.

On Thursday night, the bullet-riddled body of Nadeem Manzoor Dar, 18, was found in Pulwama district. Dar, who was the resident of Safanagri in Shopian district, was abducted by militants late on Thursday evening and taken to Niklora Pulwama, where his body was recovered by police. A video of the firing on the youth also made it to social media.