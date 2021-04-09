J&K: Two arrested for trying to rape girl in vehicle

Not possible to order release, deport Rohingya’s detained in Jammu without following law: SC

J&K: 5 terrorists gunned down

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 09: Five terrorists have been gunned down in separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir.

In Tral, two terrorists were gunned down, while in Shopian, three were shot dead. The encounter in Shopian is still underway and two terrorists are hiding inside a Mosque.

The Shopian encounter is on for the past 12 hours.

It is suspected that the chief of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (JeM) is among the two terrorists hiding inside the Mosque. His identity has not been revealed as yet.