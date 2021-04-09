YouTube
    J&K: 5 terrorists gunned down

    New Delhi, Apr 09: Five terrorists have been gunned down in separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir.

    In Tral, two terrorists were gunned down, while in Shopian, three were shot dead. The encounter in Shopian is still underway and two terrorists are hiding inside a Mosque.

    The Shopian encounter is on for the past 12 hours.

    It is suspected that the chief of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (JeM) is among the two terrorists hiding inside the Mosque. His identity has not been revealed as yet.

    jammu and kashmir terrorists security forces

    Story first published: Friday, April 9, 2021, 9:23 [IST]
