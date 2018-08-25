It's time you forgot your wretched lineage as the "Gandhi": Harsimrat Badal

New Delhi, Aug 25: Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday slammed Rahul Gandhi for absolving Congress of massacre of Sikhs in 1984.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal tweeted, " Rather it's time you forgot your wretched lineage as the "Gandhi" in your name is synonymous with the massacre of Sikhs, desecration of the Golden Temple, demolition of Akal Takht Sahib and unforgivable sacrilege of thousands of Guru Granth Sahibs. @RahulGandhi. "

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi sparks row, says Congress not involved in Sikh riots

"Rahul Gandhi denial won't wash off the blood of innocents from your family's hands. @INCIndia and your family is responsible for the carnage of thousands of Sikhs and its a fact known to the world. This explains why Sikhs have been denied justice for 34 years, she tweeted a day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi described the incident as a tragedy and painful experience, but disagreed that the Congress was "involved".

Also Read | If Modi was careful, Doklam stand-off could have been avoided

Rahul Gandhi during the interactive segment of his 'India and the World' event at the House of Commons complex in London, said, "I think any violence done against anybody is wrong. There are legal processes ongoing in India but as far as I'm concerned anything done that was wrong during that period should be punished and I would support that 100 per cent".