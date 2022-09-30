It's official now. Kharge files nomination for Cong president poll

National Herald Case: Kharge grilled by ED for around 8 hrs; Congress calls it 'nothing but harassment'

New Delhi, Sep 30: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday filed his nomination for the post of party president.

His candidature was proposed by party leaders Ashok Gehlot, Digvijaya Singh, Pramod Tiwari, PL Punia, AK Antony, Pawan Kumar Bansal and Mukul Wasnik. G23 leaders Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari are also proposers for Kharge's candidature.

Congress race heats up, Kharge a front runner as 'sorry' Gehlot opts out

Kharge is one of the most experienced persons in the party and is a Dalit leader too, Tewari said. Congress leader Singh on Friday announced that he will not contest the party president's election and would instead propose the candidature of his senior Kharge. Friday is the last day for filing nominations for the top party post.