Its a dog’s life: Watch owner building a comfy room for her pooch

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 06: People go to any lengths to make sure that their pets are happy and comfortable.

Here is a lady whop created a house for her adorable dog under the stairs.

The video is posted on Reddit with the caption She built a bedroom for the dog under the stairs.

The video shows the lady kaiaking the space to create the room and the also shows her building and designing the room. The clip ends with the Golden Retriever relaxing in his new room.

"My dog: proceeds to ignore custom built dog room and sleeps on a sock cause he's weird like that," said on Reddit user. How much to rent this place, asked another.

The video has got over 43,000 upvotes since it was uploaded a day back.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 12:42 [IST]