ITBP to close its COVID-19 care centre within a week

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 23: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) said that it will close it 10,000 bed COVID-19 care centre in south Delhi's Chhatarpur.

ITBP Director General SS Deswal said, "the Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital, Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur will be closed within a week once patients currently admitted are discharged. No new patients will be admitted. The city's hospitals are equipped to handle the current numbers."

Ladakh: ITBP gets new commander

The Centre had started the Sardar Paten Covid Centre as an measure by the ITBP in July last year when Delhi was witnessing a huge surge in cases. In November the ITBP had announced increasing the capacity of the COVID-19 beds from 2,000 to 3,000. The new beds were equipped with a proper supply of medical oxygen. While the ITBP operated the centre, the Delhi government was providing the administration.