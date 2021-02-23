YouTube
    ITBP to close its COVID-19 care centre within a week

    New Delhi, Feb 23: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) said that it will close it 10,000 bed COVID-19 care centre in south Delhi's Chhatarpur.

    ITBP Director General SS Deswal said, "the Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital, Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur will be closed within a week once patients currently admitted are discharged. No new patients will be admitted. The city's hospitals are equipped to handle the current numbers."

    The Centre had started the Sardar Paten Covid Centre as an measure by the ITBP in July last year when Delhi was witnessing a huge surge in cases. In November the ITBP had announced increasing the capacity of the COVID-19 beds from 2,000 to 3,000. The new beds were equipped with a proper supply of medical oxygen. While the ITBP operated the centre, the Delhi government was providing the administration.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 23, 2021, 16:40 [IST]
