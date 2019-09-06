  • search
    It’s time to say goodbye to Aam Aadmi Party, says Disgruntled MLA Alka Lamba

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 06: Disgruntled MLA Alka Lamba resigned from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with a tweet saying it was "time to say goodbye" amid feud with leadership.

    It’s time to say goodbye to Aam Aadmi Party, says Disgruntled MLA Alka Lamba
    Alka Lamba. PTI Image.

    Taking to Twitter, Lamba wrote, "time to say goodbye."

    Alka Lamba's decision to leave AAP comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled to be held early next year.

    Alka Lamba started her political career with the Congress and had served the party in various capacities for around 20 years before joining the AAP.

    The disgruntled AAP MLA had earlier met Congress president Sonia Gandhi, which had fuelled speculations of her joining the grand old party. Alka Lamba, however, then said she met Sonia Gandhi to discuss issues, including the current political situation of the country.

    The AAP MLA from Chandni Chowk had last month announced that she has made up her mind about leaving the party and contest the upcoming Assembly election as an Independent.

