It’s not Modi; karyakartas are the real heroes of BJP’s win in Gujarat, HP

New Delhi, Dec 18: Why is it that the "hero" of a film takes away all the credit for a film's success? Why is the 'boss' often portrayed as the "hero" of success achieved because of the hard work of an entire team? Well, that is what in popular lexicon is called as-- "hogging the limelight".

Some gets all the attention, others not. Fret over it, or accept it, it's in the nature to heap praises on one person when the whole community gives its blood and sweat over a "project".

In the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the same dreaded phenomenon is happening since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. While the workers do all the "dirty and ground work", Prime Minister Narendra Modi is portrayed as the reason behind the BJP's win in all elections.

So once again when results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections started pouring in since early Monday morning, the credit for the saffron party's early leads in both the states went to Modi.

News headlines like, "Modi saved the day for BJP in Gujarat" or "Modi wave continues" popped up on television and computer screens.

It is the BJP's grassroots workers, karyakartas, who did the actual work to win the Himachal Pradesh elections handsomely (40 seats won, lead in four more, as per the latest report).

The Congress failed to defeat the BJP in its citadel Gujarat in spite of a strong anti-incumbency wave because of the well-embedded party workers. The BJP won 99 seats in Gujarat, the complete results of which are out now.

While the media and BJP politicians were busy heaping praises on Modi for the twin victories, the PM took some time to express his gratitude to the karyakartas for the party's win.

"Election results in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh indicate a strong support for politics of good governance and development. I salute the hardworking BJP Karyakartas in these states for their hardwork which has led to these impressive victories," tweeted Modi.

Like Modi, other senior BJP leaders too thanked and congratulated the party's karyakartas for the victories.

Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji, @AmitShah ji, @BJP4Himachal leaders and karyakartas on the magnificent win in assembly elections. Thankful to citizens of Himachal Pradesh for their decisive mandate to @BJP4India. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 18, 2017

Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji, @AmitShah ji, all @BJP4Gujarat leaders & karyakartas on 6th consecutive win of @BJP4India in Gujarat and gratitude to citizens for once again voting for ‘Vikaswad’ over ‘Vanshwad’. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 18, 2017

Congratulations to people of Gujarat, @BJP4India & @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas on BJP winning the #GujaratAssemblyElections2017 This victory reiterates pan India trust of people in the development agenda & policies of our government led by PM @narendramodi ji. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) December 18, 2017

The people of Gujarat have yet again restored their faith in development politics and decisive governance. Congratulations to PM @NarendraModi, Shri @AmitShah and Karyakartas of @BJP4Gujarat on winning the State Legislative Assembly election, 2017. pic.twitter.com/tSbha4QdVf — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 18, 2017

Political experts have stated that the BJP's win in both the states is the result of its strong grassroots networks created by the party's foot soldiers away from all the media attention.

Psephologist and political activist Yogendra Yadav too have praised the BJP's strength at the grassroots level which resulted in the party's twin victories.

"The Congress cannot substitute organisational strength of the BJP at grassroots level with its last minute hawabaazi (empty talk)," Yadav told CNN-News18.

