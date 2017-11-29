It’s just amazing, says Ivanka after visiting historic Golconda fort

Ivanka Trump advisor to the US President visited Golconda Fort in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

On the second and last day of her visit to this city to attend Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), she visited the fort located about 15 km from the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), the venue of the summit.

After attending a session in the morning on the second day, Ivanka went back to Trident Hotel, where she is staying.

She later left for the fort, which was the capital of the Qutub Shahi kingdom from 1518 to 1687.

"It is just amazing to be here at the Golconda fort," she said and added that the conference and summit were phenomenal.

"PM Modi and the cabinet members who were with him were incredibly warm and gracious. It Was overall a very special experience, US President Donald Trump's daughter said.

Ivanka Trump batted for formulation of policies that support greater participation of women in workforce. She even referred to technology that can be used to allow women to work from kitchens and help reduce the gender gap.

According to Telangana police sources, out of the seven places identified by the local US consulate officials, the security agencies zeroed in on Golconda Fort tentatively for her visit.

Initially, US consulate officials identified Charminar, Laad Bazaar, Chowmahalla Palace, Golconda Fort, Quli Qutub Shahi tombs and Thub as possible places of visit for Ivanka. "While Charminar was ruled out for security reasons, finally, out of all these, only Golconda Fort is on the cards.

