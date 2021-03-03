YouTube
    IT raids locations linked to Anurag Kashyap, Tapsee Pannu

    New Delhi, Mar 03: The Income Tax department is carrying out raids linked to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor, Tapsee Pannu.

    The IT department also conducted raids on film maker Madhu Mantena, who is known for production and distribution of films in multiple languages.

    IT raids locations linked to Anurag Kashyap, Tapsee Pannu

    Searches were also conducted at locations associated with film producer Vikass Bahal. Sources say that raids were conducted in nearly 20 locations in Mumbai and Pune. The IT searches are in connection with Kashyap's Phantom Films, which was dissolved in 2018.

    The properties of Shibhashish Sarkar (CEO Reliance Entertainment), Afsar Zaidi (CEO Exceed) and Vijay Subramaniam (CEO Kwan) were also searched. Both Exceed and Kwan are popular celebrity management agencies.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 3, 2021, 13:18 [IST]
