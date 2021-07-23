YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    It is resolved: Rahul Gandhi on Punjab Congress infighting

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 23: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday said the infighting in the party's Punjab unit has been resolved. He said this after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh attended Navjot Singh Sidhu’s coronation as the new state unit chief at a function at Punjab Bhawan at Chandigarh.

    Rahul Gandhi
    Rahul Gandhi

    "It is resolved. You can see,” Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament here when asked about the Punjab crisis and if the infighting persists despite Sidhu’s elevation.

    Singh and Sidhu were at loggerheads for some time and had been making public statements against each other, but were seen together at the function Friday.

    Navjot Singh Sidhu took charge as the president of the Punjab Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday.

    After taking charge at the state Congress headquarters, the cricketer-turned-politician said there is no difference between an ordinary worker of the party and its state unit chief.

    "There is no difference between an ordinary party worker and the state unit chief. Every Congress worker in Punjab has become the chief of the party''s state unit from today," the Amritsar (East) MLA said.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi congress punjab

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X