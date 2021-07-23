It is resolved: Rahul Gandhi on Punjab Congress infighting

Run to RSS, we don't need you: Rahul Gandhi to dissidents

New Delhi, July 23: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday said the infighting in the party's Punjab unit has been resolved. He said this after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh attended Navjot Singh Sidhu’s coronation as the new state unit chief at a function at Punjab Bhawan at Chandigarh.

"It is resolved. You can see,” Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament here when asked about the Punjab crisis and if the infighting persists despite Sidhu’s elevation.

Singh and Sidhu were at loggerheads for some time and had been making public statements against each other, but were seen together at the function Friday.

Navjot Singh Sidhu took charge as the president of the Punjab Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday.

After taking charge at the state Congress headquarters, the cricketer-turned-politician said there is no difference between an ordinary worker of the party and its state unit chief.

"There is no difference between an ordinary party worker and the state unit chief. Every Congress worker in Punjab has become the chief of the party''s state unit from today," the Amritsar (East) MLA said.