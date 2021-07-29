ISRO launches merchandiser programme, theme-based T-shirts, toys etc available

India's 1st uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan in December: It's race against time for ISRO now

Bengaluru, July 29: The Indian Space Research Organisation on Thursday formally launched its theme-based merchandise programme with the selection of the first batch of nine registered ISRO merchandisers.

Customised ISRO-theme based products can play a 'game- changing' role in creating awareness and kindling interest of the students, children and public, in the domain of space science & technology, propagating the achievements and laurels that ISRO brings to the nation, an ISRO statement said.

An 'Announcement of Opportunity' had been floated in this regard, where interested agencies were invited to apply to become registered ISRO merchandisers, the Bengaluru- headquartered space agency said. Launching the programme in a virtual event, Secretary in the Department of Space and ISRO Chairman, K Sivan, said it makes him happy to see the immense interest the programme has generated in such a short time.

"I am certain that the products created from your efforts shall reach nook and corner of the country including northeast States & Jammu & Kashmir and take the ISRO story among the youth and kids", he said.

Sivan also emphasised that the merchandise programme has not been rolled out with a commercial interest; rather, the intent is outreach and creating awareness through common products such as toys, Do-it-Yourself kits and T-shirts, among others, which kindle curiosity and serve as "reminiscence" of ISRO success.

He expressed hope that many more creative enterprises would come forward to make use of this opportunity and create diverse products, highlighting ISROs previous and upcoming efforts, in a manner appealing to the younger generation, as we take the space programme "onwards and upwards".

The registered ISRO merchandisers as on date are Ankur Hobby Centre (Gujarat), Black White Orange Brands Private Ltd (Maharashtra), Indic Inspirations India Private Ltd (Maharashtra), Dhruva Space Private Limited (Telangana), EENGN Private Ltd (Tamil Nadu), Imagic Creatives Private Ltd (Karnataka), Touchstone Enterprises Private Ltd (Karnataka) and Mankutimma Studios Private Ltd (Karnataka) and Specific Impulse Technologies Private Ltd (Punjab).