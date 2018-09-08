ISRO displays space suits and space capsule of 'gaganyaan 2022' in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 8: The sixth edition of Bengaluru Space Expo was launched with a bang with the main attraction being the display of space suites which will be worn by Indian astronauts during the 'gaganyaan' project, the first Indian manned project to the space in 2022.



The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) manufacured the space suites at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thruvananthapuram for almost two years. The orange coloured prototype space suit has the capability to hold one oxygen cylinder. ISRO has alreday manufactured two suits with one more still under the process as three astronauts will be part of the 'gaganyaan' in 2022.

Another star attraction in the expo were the crew model and the crew escape model. A prototype crew model has already been tested by the Isro.

In the crew model capsule, the three astronauts will be living for five to seven days in a 400-km orbit from the Earth's surface. The capsule will have a thermal shield and it will turn into a ball of flame travelling towards the Earth when they re-enter the atmosphere.

The capsule is expected to rotate around the Earth every 90 minutes and astronauts will be able to witness sunrise and sunset. The three astronauts can also see India from space twice every 24 hours. They will conduct experiments on microgravity.

The capsule containing three astronauts will take 16 minutes from take-off to reach the desired orbit 400-km from Earth, and while returning will take 36 minutes to reach Earth.

The capsule is expected to land in the Arabian Sea, just off the coast of Gujarat where Indian Navy and Coast Guards will be on standby to lift the capsule as soon as it lands on water.