Israel conducts air strikes against Hamas targets

New Delhi, Feb 2: After repeated attacks over the civilians from the Hamas supported terrorists in Israel, the country has finally started taking tough actions. The latest being the air strikes against the Hamas targets. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had already warned of severe consequences for the terror attacks on the civilians where more than half a dozen Jews were killed a week ago.

Earlier on Thursday night, Israeli aircraft carried out several raids in Hamas-controlled areas. Several militant sites in the Gaza Strip have been hit by the pinpointed air attack from the Israel defence forces to eliminate the terror elements. The timing of the air strikes is quite striking given the fact that the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had just finished his visit to the region.

The US had already paid tribute to the innocent Jews that were killed by a Palestinian terrorist a week ago in Jerusalem. The nation had then condemned the terror attacks on the civilians. The airstrikes seem to be the follow up of the commitment that Benjamin Netanyahu gave to citizens when he promised to avenge the killings.

Countering terrorism through brutal force

In a statement, the Israeli military said that the air strikes have been conducted to counter the Palestinian militants firing rockets into Israel. Elaborating the nature of action and what were all targeted, the Israeli military clarified that the major focus of the airstrikes was to target rocket production workshops.

Palestinian terrorist kills 7 in Israel

Although the rockets are of lower and crude nature, they are being used by militant Hamas groups against Israeli civilians. Apart from creating nuisance the rockets have also damaged properties and injured civilians in Israel. The counter measures would ensure that the rocket launching activities don't catch up again. From Intifada to rockets, Hamas terrorists have been quite innovative in their approach.

Earlier last week, Israel killed 10 Palestinian terrorists in a military operation in the West Bank and ever since there have been instances of rocket attacks on the civilian areas from Hamas, a deadly terrorist organization. Hamas, which was formed in late 1987 at the beginning of the first Palestinian Intifada, is part of the global Muslim Brotherhood.

Although tensions in the region are never down, provoking activities from the Hamas supported terrorists have made the situation worse. The ongoing attacks from Hamas terrorists would further receive massive retaliation from the new ultra-nationalist government of Netanyahu.