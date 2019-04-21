  • search
    Islamic State module: NIA questions 4 including highly radicalised lady

    New Delhi, Apr 21: The National Investigation Agency is questioning four suspects in connection with an Islamic State case. Searches were carried out in Hyderabad and Wardha, Maharashtra by the NIA.

    The module was busted after three accused persons were deported from Abu Dhabi in 2016. NIA officials tell OneIndia that it picked up four suspects including the wife of a chargesheeted person, Abdullah Basith. The lady was highly radicalised, the NIA official also said.

    Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly Quetta suicide strike

    The officer added that the agency carried out searches at 3 places in Hyderabad and 1 at Wardha.

    During the searches conducted, a number of digital devices including 13 mobile phones, 11 SIM cards,1 iPad, 2 Laptops, 1 External Hard disk, 6 Pen drives, 6 SD Cards and 3 Walkie Talkie Sets (Kenwood), other documents have been seized from the houses of the suspects.

    It may be recalled that three accused persons, Sheikh Islam, Adnan Hassan and Mohammad Farhan were deported from Abu Dhabi in 2016. Basith and Abdul Qadeer were picked up from Hyderabad based on the same case in August 2018.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2019, 8:17 [IST]
