    Islamic cleric issues 'fatwa' asking Muslims to get tested for coronavirus

    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow, Apr 02: A leading Islamic cleric on Thursday issued a fatwa (religious edict) asking Muslims to get tested for coronavirus if they show symptoms of the disease and undergo treatment.

    Representational Image
    "It is not permissible to hide it (disease). If people do not get their treatment and tests done...it is absolutely against Sharia law," according to the fatwa issued by Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali of the Darul Uloom Farangi Mahal.

    Stressing that saving the life of one human being in Islam is like saving the lives of many, the fatwa said that people who show coronavirus symptoms should get tested.

    The fatwa comes amid a 21-day nationwide lockdown enforced to prevent the spread of the virus that has killed at least 50 people in India and thousands worldwide.

    Fight corona better: Know about India's testing strategy

    Several leading clerics have asked people to avoid congregation in mosques and offer prayers, including the weekly Friday prayers, at home in the present situation to avoid spread of the disease.

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

