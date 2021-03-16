ISIS module which recruited in Kerala planned religious migration to J&K for terror acts

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 16: The National Investigation Agency which conducted raids relating to an Islamic State case said that the group of radicalised persons had planned on undertaking targeted killings in Kerala and Karnataka.

Raids were conducted at 11 locations including eight locations in Kerala spread over Districts of Kannur, Mallapuram, Kollam and Kasargod, two locations in Bengaluru and one location in Delhi. The case relates to the terror activities of a group led by one Mohammad Ameen alias Abu Yahya a resident of Kerala.

This group had been running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram for propagating violent Jihadi ideology of ISIS and radicalising and recruiting new members.

They had also planned to undertake Hijrat (religious migration) to J&K for engaging in terrorist acts.

Further, Mohammed Ameen had travelled to J&K immediately after his return to India from Bahrain in March, 2020 and had been camping in Delhi for last two months for establishing connection with J&K based operatives having allegiance to ISIS.

The searches were conducted at the premises of accused Yahya and his associates who were members of the various groups/channels on encrypted chat platforms. During the searches, several digital devices including laptops, mobiles, hard disk drives, pen drives, multiple SIM cards of different service providers and incriminating documents have been seized. Seized exhibits are being scrutinised and will be sent for forensic examination.