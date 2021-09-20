ISIS claims responsibility for series of blasts that killed Taliban fighters

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 20: The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombings that targeted the Taliban in eastern Afghanistan. The ISIS made the claim on its media arm, Amaq news agency.

Jalalabad serial blast: IS claims responsibility, targets Taliban militants | Oneindia News

In the attack at least eight people including scores of Taliban fighters were killed. The attacks took place at the city of Jalalabad, an ISIS stronghold over the weekend.

This is the second time in less than a month has the ISIS struck big in Afghanistan. Following the US withdrawal, the ISIS struck at the Kabul Airport. Over 100 persons were killed in the attack.

Terror module busted in Delhi, UP shows Dawood is still prime asset for ISI

The ISIS has been proving to be a security nightmare in Afghanistan. The group may be down to 1,500 operatives, but still have the capabilities of carrying out massive attacks in Afghanistan.

The ISKP which had over 6,000 fighters when it was founded, now has just 1,500 members. It has been at war with the Taliban, but has not found much success.

Indian agencies say that the worry is that Pakistan may use the ISKP as a proxy against India. The Taliban has given an assurance that it would not allow terror groups to use its soil to launch attacks on third countries.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, September 20, 2021, 15:38 [IST]