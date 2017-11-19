Breaking: ISIS claims its first attack in the Kashmir Valley

The Islamic State has claimed its first attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Amaq news agency, the propaganda wing of the ISIS said that it was responsible for the killing of a police man in the Valley and with the wounding of another in Srinagar city.

This is a major development say Intelligence Bureau officials. The ISIS has for long been speaking about commencing operations in the Valley. When the ISIS was launched and Abu Bakr al-Bhagdadi was declared Caliph, he had spoken about a Global Islamic Council in which Kashmir and Gujarat were a part.

Officials say that they are now investigating claims made by the ISIS. We are also checking to find out if the message was just propaganda or was it the Zakir Musa faction which carried out the attack.Musa, it may be recalled had quit the Hizbul Mujahideen and floated his own outfit.

In recent times there has been plenty of ISIS propaganda floating around in the Valley. Flags of the outfit have been raised several times. Moreover an ISIS module from West Bengal had plotted a knife attack at the Dal Lake.

OneIndia News