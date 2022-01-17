ISI, anti-national elements extremely active ahead of UP, Punjab polls

New Delhi, Jan 17: With elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh fast approaching Pakistan is on overdrive mode to push its anti-India propaganda. The Intelligence Bureau and multiple agencies are keeping a close watch on the various social media accounts formed to spread hate and a disinformation campaign against India.

The Intelligence suggests that there has been a sustained effort by Pakistan and anti-India elements to disrupt the elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Last week, the bomb disposal squad destroyed an IED found near the Gate number 1 of a wholesale market in Delhi. The bomb disposal squad of the National Security Guards destroyed the IED through a controlled explosion.

The Improvised Explosive Device comprised RDX and ammonium nitrate and was found at the gate of the Ghazipur flower market.

Officials part of the investigation said that the IED was planted by a terror group and was aimed at causing maximum destruction ahead of Republic Day. The investigators are also not ruling out the fact that this could have been timed with the upcoming elections.

Punjab has seen scores of incidents in recent times where a thorough agenda by Pakistan has been attempted to be pushed. There have been targeted killings and also the recent Ludhiana Court blast. On January 5, a major incident was reported when the Prime Minister's security was breached. PM Narendra Modi was held up for 20 minutes in Punjab due to a protest that was ongoing on the road. The Supreme Court has even set up a committee headed by a retired judge to probe the incident and suggest ways of bettering securing the PM of the land.

An Intelligence Bureau officials tells OneIndia that there has been a sustained campaign being run by the ISI backed Khalistani forces to defame the government. The campaign has been a sustained one for long, but with the elections nearing the ISI and these Khalistani elements are in overdrive mode, the official cited above also said.

Groups such as the Sikhs for Justice whose bosses are seated in Canada continue to play a dangerous role. Punjab has seen a lot of activity of late including the security breach involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ludhiana Court blast.

Prior to these incidents, there were scores of incidents of targeted killings. In addition to this Punjab has its own drug problem and Pakistan on the other hand drops off arms and ammunition in the state with the help of drones.

Story first published: Monday, January 17, 2022, 10:50 [IST]