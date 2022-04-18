Is Wearing Mask in UP Compulsory? Uttar Pradesh Govt Makes it Mandate

5 of family found dead at home in UP's Prayagraj, SP says state has 'drowned in crime' under BJP 2.0

Mask mandate returns in UP

oi-Prakash KL

Lucknow, Apr 18: Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh has made wearing face mask in public places in capital Lucknow and six NCR districts compulsory on Monday due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in some adjoining states.

The increase in Covid cases has had an impact on the districts falling under the falling under the national capital region (NCR). Keeping this in mind, the government has made use of masks mandatory in public places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat as well as capital Lucknow, an official spokesperson said here.

In the last 24 hours, 65 new Covid cases have been confirmed in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 20 in Ghaziabad and 10 in Lucknow, the official said, adding that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered "close monitoring" of the situation.

In view of the improving COVID-19 situation, the Uttar Pradesh government had given relaxation in wearing face mask earlier this month.

Meanwhile, India logged 2,183 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,44,280, while the active cases declined to 11,542, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. In the last 24 hours, 2183 fresh infection have been registered across the country.

Story first published: Monday, April 18, 2022, 14:48 [IST]