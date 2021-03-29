Is travel still risky? Key FAQs answered about Covid-19 restrictions for passengers

WHO report says animals likely source of COVID

India

New Delhi, Mar 29: Amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in many parts of India, the central government have urged that states, where the proportion of RT-PCR tests is less, should rapidly increase it, to reach the prescribed level of 70 percent or more.

RT-PCR test mandatory? Here are some frequently asked questions and answers

Which are the states where Covid-19 test are mandatory?

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Odisha, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Is seven-day quarantine mandatory in Madhya Pradesh?

Yes, a seven-day quarantine has been made mandatory for all travellers coming from Maharashtra. A night curfew has been imposed in Bhopal and Indore from 10.00 pm to 6.00 am.

Is an e-pass must in Tamil Nadu?

Tamil Nadu has made it mandatory for overseas and domestic passengers, except those from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and the neighbouring Puducherry union territory to have an e-pass to be allowed entry into the state.

Is the Covid test mandatory for Gujarat?

The Gujarat government announced that a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test report will be mandatory for those arriving from other states. Earlier, the government had made negative test report must only for those coming from neighbouring Maharashtra which has been worst hit by the pandemic.

Covid-19: List of states that have made negative RT-PCR test mandatory

Is a negative RT-PCR test report mandatory to enter Bengaluru?

Yes, If you are planning to travel to Karnataka state capital Bengaluru anytime soon, don't forget to carry your RT-PCR COVID-19 test report and only if the test report is negative can you enter the city. As of now, people entering Karnataka from the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, and Punjab were asked to furnish their negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test report.

States that have no restrictions for Domestic travellers?

Goa, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana and Jharkhand.

Covid test required to visit Ladakh?

A negative COVID-19 report on arrival (not earlier than 72 hours prior to arrival) is required for all passengers arriving in Ladakh.

Covid-19 test mandatory to enter Delhi?

The covid-19 test is not required. However, thermal screening will be done for all passengers upon arrival.