Is this the longest lunar eclipse of the century? What else can I see today?

New Delhi, Nov 19: NASA has said the lunar eclipse that will be visible on the intervening night of November 18-19 would be the longest partial eclipse of this century lasting three hours and 28 minutes.

Is this the longest lunar eclipse of the century?

Kind of. It's actually the longest partial lunar eclipse in a millennium, clocking in at 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds. There hasn't been a longer partial lunar eclipse since February 18, 1440 (3 hours, 28 minutes, 46 seconds) and it will remain the longest partial lunar eclipse for 648 years until February 8, 2669 (3 hours, 30 minutes, and 2 seconds). There will be a longertotal lunar eclipse on November 8, 2022.

Partial lunar eclipse of February 18, 1440: 3:28:46

Partial lunar eclipse of November 18/19, 2021: 3:28:23

Partial lunar eclipse of February 8, 2669, 3:30:02

What else can I see tonight?

During the eclipse, the Moon moves through the western part of the constellation Taurus. The Pleiades star cluster is to the upper right, and the Hyades cluster - including the bright star Aldebaran, eye of the bull - is in the lower left.

