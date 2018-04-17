Kolkata, April 17: Reacting otoreports of currency shortage in some states, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said the development was a reminder of demonetisation days.

"Seeing reports of ATMs running out of cash in several States. Big notes missing. Reminder of #DeMonetisation days.

Is there a Financial Emergency going on in the country? #CashCrunch #CashlessATMs," she said in a tweet.

There have been reports of currency shortage in at least six states -- Gujarat, eastern Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, however, said there was "more than adequate" currency in circulation and the temporary shortage in certain states was being "tackled quickly".

"Overall, there is more than adequate currency in circulation and also available with banks. The temporary shortage caused by the 'sudden and unusual increase' (in demand) in some areas is being tackled quickly," he assured.

PTI

