Is Siddaramaiah set to drop his ambitious poaching plan?

The ambitious plan by Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah to poach legislators from other parties is likely to be dropped. Siddaramaiah had chalked out a plan to rope in at least 25 legislators into the Congress in a bid to beat anti-incumbency.

The plan was to select candidates sure of a victory. Siddaramaiah felt that this move would help cover the loss of 20 to 25 seats in the Karnataka assembly elections 2018 owing to the anti-incumbency factor.

However there appears to be stiff resistance from within the Congress. Many are against the move since they feel that it would lead to resentment among the loyalists.

Recently during his visit to Ballari, Karnataka Congress chief, Dr. G Parameshwar had to face some uneasy movements when this topic was raised. There was plenty of squabbling as many suspected that Siddaramaiah would drop them for candidates poached from other parties.

The senior leadership would discuss this issue and take a call on the matter. Sources say that Siddaramaiah may not drop the plan entirely, but the number of candidates to be poached could be reduced considerably.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

OneIndia News

