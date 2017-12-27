Is PM Modi the new Santa Claus?

One just cannot stop thinking about Santa Claus around this time of the year. In Western culture, Santa is a legendary figure who is said to bring gifts to the homes of well-behaved children on Christmas Eve.

The BJP would like to believe that Modi is the "new Santa Claus" as he is doing good for the country and that India is progressing by leaps and bounds under his rule.

"PM Modi is new Santa for new India, bringing good news for new India," Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told news agency outside Parliament today.

Congress also has likened the Prime Minister to Santa but in an extremely sarcastic and veiled manner.

Santa Claus is generally depicted as a portly, joyous, white-bearded man wearing a red coat with white fur collar and cuffs. He is shown with white-fur-cuffed red trousers, a red hat with white fur and black leather belt and boots, carrying a bag full of gifts for children.

Manish Tewari wrote on his Twitter handle that in India, "an old man in the white beard" crept into houses through TV and took all money, in an apparent reference to GST and demonetisation.

"All over the world at this time an old man with a white beard creeps in your house through chimney and puts money in your socks

In India an old man with a white beard crept into your house through TV removed money from your pockets, cupboards, lockers & left you only in your socks," Tewari wrote.

Tewari did not mention who the "old man with a white beard" is, but it is quite clear whom he is referring to.

