Is Pakistan planning a mis-adventure, so that US intervenes in Kashmir?

India

New Delhi, Aug 03: Is Pakistan attempting a major mis-adventure in Jammu and Kashmir? There has been an increase in the deployment of security in the Valley and with the Amarnath Yatra being curtailed, speculation is rife that something big is on the cards.

Officials that OneIndia spoke with maintained that Pakistan is planning a big attack in the Valley. The intention would be to carry out a big attack, get India to retaliate and then seek an intervention on the Kashmir issue from the United States.

Sources say that Pakistan has already started upping the ante and has moved over 300 terrorists back on the border after Imran Khan concluded his US visit. Pakistan is looking to provoke India and then seek and international intervention, sources say.

It may be recalled that before, Imran Khan had left for the United States, all these terrorists had been pushed back. However Intelligence Bureau officials say that there has been a huge build up of terrorists in the past couple of days.

Pakistan had violated the cease fire last week in a bid to push these terrorists into the Valley. The IB report speaks about at least 300 terrorists at the border, who are waiting to infiltrate into the Valley.

While around 250 have been stationed at the launch pads, the rest are awaiting orders to infiltrate, the intel report also states.

On Friday, the Army said it had a Pakistan-made mine and a huge cache of arms from along the Amarnath Yatra route, the Army said on Friday.

Searches were launched along the pilgrimage route after specific intelligence that Pakistan-based terrorists might target the Yatra using improvised explosive devices and attack pilgrims, Lt Gen Sarabjit Singh Dhillon said in a joint briefing by security forces here.

The forces launched a massive operation along the Amarnath Yatra route, during which a huge a cache of arms was recovered and it included a mine with a Pakistan Ordnance Factory stamp and an American sniper rifle M-24, he said.

Dhillon refused to give the exact location from where the recovery was made as the search operation was still going on.

He said the threat of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Jammu and Kashmir is more "pronounced" in the hinterland even as the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) remains "largely peaceful".

Regular infiltration attempts are being made by Pakistan-based terrorists but the Army is thwarting their bids at the LoC, he said.

On the reports of additional troops being sent to the Valley, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said security personnel were on regular duty during the year because of elections, among others, with no time to relax.

He said there were also "fresh inputs of increase in violence by terrorists" which made it necessary to "strengthen the counter intelligence grid" on the ground.

Refusing to give the exact number of additional troops being sent to the Valley, Singh said they will give on-ground troops some time to relax and strengthen the security system.