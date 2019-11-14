Is not speaking Kannada a major issue in Bengaluru, see what people have to say

Bengaluru, Now 14: Kannada Gottilla! Staying in Karnataka and not speaking Kannada is this really a matter of concern? Well, a mixed reply came from some Bengalorians when Oneindia tried to find out if language compulsion is becoming the major concern for migrants coming from other parts of the country to work in Silicon Valley.

The recent incidents of language compulsion have worried some people who have recently shifted in Bengaluru. While travelling, dealing with locals or any shop keepers the migrants generally faces a major language issue. The medium of conversation is now becoming a major concern for some people.

The good number of locals here, especially some shopkeepers, auto or cab drivers, greengrocers, flowers sellers, workers, maids, hawkers and many who are equally needed to deal with in a day to day life can't speak Hindi or English. Hence, they have to communicate through their mother tongue. People who hail from other states could hardly understand their language. The issue arises there. This communication gap becomes the apple of discord in many places.

While you visit any mall or any other posh areas people are comfortable in any languages but while dealing with locals language differences becomes a major issue.

Annu Agarwal, a CA in an MNC in Bengaluru said to Oneindia that, language issue we don't feel it until we deal with the working-class people, as they are not well trained in Hindi or in English, they can only speak their mother tongue and this mass wants the opposite side also to speak in their language this is why the problem arises.

According to some recent reports, three Manipuri students were allegedly beaten up for not speaking in the Kannada language at a restaurant in the city. The accused have been arrested by the local police in the case.

In another incident, an HR consultant, of a private firm in Bengaluru was assaulted by a group of men in RT Nagar on July 24 this year, as he could not speak in Kannada.

Some locals feel why should they learn Hindi while they are in Karnataka, why the migrants can't learn Kannada if they want to live in Karnataka.

Indraneel a techie, Diksha Agarwal a finance analyst, Shilpa an air hostess said that they have been staying in Bengaluru but they have never dealt with any racism issue. Rather they feel this city is a place where people of different culture unties. Cultural diversity can be observed hugely here.

Whereas, Dona Mitra, a manager at a Marketing firm in Bengaluru shared her experience about a hostile situation she was in due to this bias attitude towards language, where she was just about being hit by an agitated Kannada auto driver in JP Nagar area a few years ago, later she screamed for help and was escaped. This horrific incident made her think even to leave the city.

Anannya Satpathy, a finance analyst in an MNC in Bengaluru said, he has been residing here for six to seven years now and what he believes is that sometimes a harsh behaviour from the locals really makes him feel that he doesn't belong to this city, he loves Bengaluru more than the other cities, hence chose to settle with his family here. He also added that the biased attitude of language issue is affecting the fame of the city which should be abolished to make this city more beautiful for everyone to reside here.

Bhanushree Natekar, a businesswoman told us that if instead of treating the non-Kannadigas badly one can come forward and help them to learn a new language by sending in positive reinforcement.

Bengaluru is a city where the 'Unity in diversity' concept works for many, whereas many believe language tussle is only the concern here. This is onto the educated mass that whether they understand the importance of each other and work together to deal with this communication issue or will sit with their ego and continue the language tussle. The amalgamation of culture needs to deal with this situation and a little understanding may work in these cases.

Not, just Karnataka language issue is faced in every part of India especially in the non-Hindi spoken states. As India is a place where so many languages are spoken let's respect each others' languages rather than making language compulsion.

After all, it's never a bad idea to learn a new language.