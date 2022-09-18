YouTube
  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Is Maharashtra Pakistan? Aaditya Thackeray's jibe at Fadnavis on Vedanta row

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Sep 17: A war of words broke out between Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the state losing the $20 billion Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor unit to Gujarat.

    Aaditya, a former minister, asked whether Maharashtra is Pakistan to take away the project to Gujarat.

    Is Maharashtra Pakistan? Aaditya Thackerays jibe at Fadnavis on Vedanta row

    "Is Maharashtra Pakistan that you drove the project to Gujarat? What mistake has the youth of Maharashtra done?" questioned Aaditya.

    <strong>Vedanta-Foxconn row: Why the deal is Maha's envy, Gujarat's pride | Ten points</strong> Vedanta-Foxconn row: Why the deal is Maha's envy, Gujarat's pride | Ten points

    He was speaking at an event to pay respect to social reformer and his great-grandfather Keshav Thackeray, also known as Prabhodankar Thackeray.

    Fadnavis on Friday said the neighbouring state was "no Pakistan", and also accused the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of graft.

    "Gujarat is no Pakistan. It is our brother. This is a healthy competition. We want to get ahead of Karnataka, and everyone. The Opposition's policy was to stop everything, and with such policy, Maharashtra could not beat Gujarat," the senior BJP leader had said.

    The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has been facing flak after Vedanta-Foxconn chose Gujarat to set up its multi-billion semiconductor plant.

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashish Shelar on Thursday demanded an investigation by a retired judge into the entire episode.

    He had also taken a dig at the previous MVA government, saying it had offered tax concessions on foreign liquor instead of for the project, and if it had done so, the project would have remained in Maharashtra.

    Aditya Thackeray steps out of Mumbai: Here is whyAditya Thackeray steps out of Mumbai: Here is why

    Without naming Shelar, Aaditya also asked whether raising the issues of Maharashtra was a crime.

    "Whoever speaks is being probed or allegations are levelled against him. Is strengthening the voice of Maharashtra a crime? Whom are you going to probe? The Centre or (Anil) Agarwal (the chairman of Vedanta)," he said.

    Devendra Fadnavis
    Know all about
    Devendra Fadnavis

    Aaditya Thackeray claimed, the loss of the project resulted in the loss of one lakh jobs in the state.

    Comments

    More ADITYA THACKERAY News  

    Read more about:

    aditya thackeray devendra fadnavis maharashtra

    Story first published: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 8:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 18, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X