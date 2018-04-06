Is it sunny only in Shivamogga? Find out why Rahul Gandhi asked this question

Is it sunny only in your district, a peeved Rahul Gandhi asked his party functionaries in Shivamogga. The retort was made after the Congress president's road show failed to attract crowds.

The crowd turnout in Shivamogga was lower than expected and this appears to have ticked Rahul Gandhi off. Later at a meeting in Davangere, Rahul Gandhi took the party functionaries to task.

The party functionaries on being asked about the low crowd turnout said that it was due to the summer. To this the Congress chief asked, " is it sunny only in your district and nowhere else in your country? The entire country is experiencing summer," he also said.

Further during the discussions, he asked the workers to focus on key issues of the particular region. There is no point on bragging about achievements of ministers and MLAs. Instead focus on the core issues of the constituency, Rahul said. He also emphasised on the need to rope in more youth into the party.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates
Date of notification April 17
Last date to file nominations April 24
Last date to withdraw nominations April 27
Date of polling May 12
Date of counting May 15
