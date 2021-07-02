Is he saying something? Powerful image of leopard rescued in Assam goes viral

Video: Curiosity bug hits these lions as they have a watch party around a crab

India

oi-Deepika S

'There is a story in his eyes', a telling picture of a leopard in Assam that found itself in a precarious situation after falling into a 20-feet deep well has gone viral.

The leopard was spotted floating in a well at Madhab Nagar on the outskirts of Guwahati on July 1. It was returned to its natural habitat following the intervention of wildlife rescuers.

Villagers were terrified when they heard roars from leopard echoing from the well and alerted the forest department about the same.

In the viral image, the leopard looks extremely terrified and struggling to stay afloat in neck-deep water. The big cat is seen looking upward from inside the well with eyes wide open.

A leopard fell into an open well in Assam. But rescued successfully by forest department. He is saying something? forest officer tweeted. The video also attracted several comments and many raised concern about the safety of the wild cat.

"He is scared I guess. That's so bad. Glad it got rescued", one user said. Another said, "Heartening to hear that it's been rescued and restored back in its original habitat".

All is not.....WELL

Those piercing eyes of ths #leopard tht fell into a 20ft well near #Guwahati, #Assam seems to be questioning why we have failed to secure #wildlife frm these #openwells...these also threaten humans. Time to act @moefcc @PrakashJavdekar @PMOIndia @ntca_india pic.twitter.com/MpQAo96dZd — Virat A Singh (@tweetsvirat) July 2, 2021

#leopard falls in an open well in Garbhanga Reserve Forest. rescued by #Assam #forest department

Why open wells,esp in #wildlife areas #forests ?

hese are places where people & #wildlife coexist in #India tip-toeing around each other, respecting the others' spaces

pic @ANI pic.twitter.com/uARAsCHeeg — prerna singh bindra 🐘🐅🐾 (@prernabindra) July 1, 2021