    Is he saying something? Powerful image of leopard rescued in Assam goes viral

    By
    |

    'There is a story in his eyes', a telling picture of a leopard in Assam that found itself in a precarious situation after falling into a 20-feet deep well has gone viral.

    

    The leopard was spotted floating in a well at Madhab Nagar on the outskirts of Guwahati on July 1. It was returned to its natural habitat following the intervention of wildlife rescuers.

    Villagers were terrified when they heard roars from leopard echoing from the well and alerted the forest department about the same.

    In the viral image, the leopard looks extremely terrified and struggling to stay afloat in neck-deep water. The big cat is seen looking upward from inside the well with eyes wide open.

    A leopard fell into an open well in Assam. But rescued successfully by forest department. He is saying something? forest officer tweeted. The video also attracted several comments and many raised concern about the safety of the wild cat.

    "He is scared I guess. That's so bad. Glad it got rescued", one user said. Another said, "Heartening to hear that it's been rescued and restored back in its original habitat".

    viral news leopard

    X