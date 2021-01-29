YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Republic Day 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Is government blind to issue of news channels inciting riots asks SC

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 29: The government appears to be blind to the growing problems of some channels inciting riots and violence regarding the farm laws, the Supreme Court said.

    Is government blind to issue of news channels inciting riots asks SC

    "The TV anchors can shout anything, in any tenor. We don't mind that. But we are concerned about broadcasts that can instigate people to riots and violence. There are situations which can take away lives of people and can lead to violence and destruction of public properties. We don't know why you are blind to this problem, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court.

    Farmers Protest: RLD chief Ajit Singh speaks to Tikait brothers, announces support to BKU

    The court observed, "ensuring law and order is an important part of governance. Preventing a particular kind of news at a particular point of time is a part of that (law and order). It is as important as providing lathis to policemen. It is as important as any other tool. But you, as a government, do nothing about it. That worries us."

    More FARMERS PROTEST News

    Read more about:

    farmers protest supreme court

    Story first published: Friday, January 29, 2021, 12:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X