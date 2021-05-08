Is Covid Vaccination allowed during a full lockdown?

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 08: Several states have announced lockdowns to curb the rise of COVID-19 case in their respective states.

The lockdowns are being announced amidst the ongoing vaccination drive, which the experts have termed as absolutely crucial and essential. Although the states have put in place several restrictions, there has been no bar on the movement of persons who are to be vaccinated. The vaccination drive would fall under a medical service and hence none of the states have barred the same.

"Movement for the purpose of vaccination and testing shall be permitted with minimal proof," the Karnataka government said while announcing the lockdown.

The Odisha government had said that the inoculation drive will continue during the lockdown and shutdown periods except for Sunday when the COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) would be closed for disinfection.

The COVID-19 vaccination will continue from Monday to Saturday (including gazetted holidays), he said. However, the sessions will be conducted subject to the availability of vaccines, Odisha also said.

Similarly in Haryana, the government said that vaccination centres would remain open during the weekend lockdown which was announced in the first week of May. The Centre too has repeatedly told the states that the highest priority must be given to the vaccination drive. The states have been asked to ramp up the drive and also ensure that the restrictions do not come in the way of the same.