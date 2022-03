CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result 2022 to be declared anytime between Mar 9 to 11

Fake: CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result 2022 will not be declared at 2 pm today

Is CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result 2022 available online: Websites and direct links to check

New Delhi, Mar 12: The CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result 2022 has been released. The question is whether it is available on the official website.

Interestingly the results are not on the official website. The results have been mailed to the respective schools along with the scorecard.

Performance of Term 1 exam of class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only scores in theory have been communicated as internal Assessment /practical scores are already available with the schools, a CBSE spokesperson said.

The Board has decided that the Term I result will be released in the form of marks scored by the candidates and that no student who appeared for the examination will be termed as PASS or FAIL. The final result for Class 10, 12 will be released by CBSE after Term 2 examinations are over.

CBSE Class 10 term I exams were conducted from November 30 to December 11, 2021, and Class 12 term I exams were conducted from December 1 to December 22, 2021, across the country at various exam centres.

Last year, the CBSE had released the CBSE Class 10 result after the declaration of Class 12 result. The CBSE Class 10 result date last year was August 3, 2021. The CBSE result Class 10 is declared on the official websites of the board -- cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Term 1 Class 10, 12 term 1 result 2022: Check on digilocker

Go to https://accounts.digitallocker.gov.in/signup/smart_v2/4f0bc1fe0b88eb43709d3a23143cf28f

Enter required details

Enter mobile number

Enter Aadhaar card number

Submit

View account

Download details

Take a printout

Here's How you can download the CBSE 10, 12 Term 1 Exam 2021 Results:

Step 1: Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021

Step 3: Enter login credentials like roll number etc

Step 4: CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future references.