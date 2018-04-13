Bengaluru, April 13: With each passing day, the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election 2018 is becoming nastier. While the incumbent Congress is trying its best to grab power once again in the southern state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is attempting to ouster the ruling party to find itself one step closer to Congress-mukt Bharat.

Thus both the political opponents are engaged in allegations and counter-allegations to thwart each other's efforts to grab power in Karnataka. The latest allegation, courtesy the BJP, that Congress chief minister Siddaramaiah has to face is that he is like now-dead al-Qaeda founder terrorist, Osama bin Laden.

The Karnataka CM has been compared with the dreaded terrorist behind the 9/11 attacks in the United States (US) after he said that the Congress would defeat the likes of Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde who professes the idea of changing the Constitution.

"The issues before the #KarnatakaElection2018 are Constitutional democracy & its survival, development with social justice & fulfilling the aspirations of our youth. We will defeat Anant Kumar Hegde & his likes who have declared that BJP is in power to change the #Constitution," tweeted Siddaramaiah.

In reply to the Karnataka CM's tweet, the BJP ended up calling him Laden. "CM Sir, come on! Congress speaking of protecting Constitution is akin to Osama Bin Laden speaking for world peace! You may keep chanting about need to protect Constitution, but people won't forget the history of utter disregard shown to constitutional values by Congress," tweeted the BJP.

This is not the first time that the BJP has used derogatory words against the incumbent CM. Earlier the saffron party had called Siddaramaiah pro-Jihadi.

"Our karyakartas get constant phone calls from their families asking them about their safety. Hindus have understood that this govt will not protect them. Fear of annihilation grips every Hindu household in Karavali. Pro jihadi Siddu must go. We must create #JihadiMuktaKarnataka," the BJP tweeted.

In March, the Election Commission (EC) announced the date for the polls in Karnataka. While the voting will take place on May 12, the counting of votes will be held on May 15. The state Assembly has 224 seats.

