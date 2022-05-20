YouTube
    Is Bengaluru really in India? Hear what netizens say

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, May 20: While the entire nation is battling with the heatwave in May, Bengaluru whas been witnessing rains and thundershowers for the past one week.

    However, the effects of heavy rain that lashed the city late Tuesday disrupted life.

    On Friday, the city recorded a min of 17.9 degrees Celsius (°C) making it the coolest May morning in at least 10 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru. The lowest minimum ever recorded in the month of May is 16.7 degrees Celsius (°C) which was recorded on the 6th of May 1945.

    Following the recent incessant rains in Kerala and Karnataka's Madikeri district, water level in the Krishna Raja Sagar Dam in Srirangapatna has also touched 100 feet.

    This is the first time in 10 years that the water level has reached this level in the month of May.

    After rain in Bengaluru, netizens have populated social media handles with memes. Users, who are dealing with the unbearable heat in the Nothern region, were among the first to express their state of mind.

