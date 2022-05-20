Is Bengaluru really in India? Hear what netizens say

Were the Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 out before it went up on the official site

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, May 20: While the entire nation is battling with the heatwave in May, Bengaluru whas been witnessing rains and thundershowers for the past one week.

However, the effects of heavy rain that lashed the city late Tuesday disrupted life.

On Friday, the city recorded a min of 17.9 degrees Celsius (°C) making it the coolest May morning in at least 10 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru. The lowest minimum ever recorded in the month of May is 16.7 degrees Celsius (°C) which was recorded on the 6th of May 1945.

Following the recent incessant rains in Kerala and Karnataka's Madikeri district, water level in the Krishna Raja Sagar Dam in Srirangapatna has also touched 100 feet.

This is the first time in 10 years that the water level has reached this level in the month of May.

After rain in Bengaluru, netizens have populated social media handles with memes. Users, who are dealing with the unbearable heat in the Nothern region, were among the first to express their state of mind.

Most cities in India suffering from heatwave



Meanwhile Bangalore: pic.twitter.com/zIg40L2NGc — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 14, 2022

North Indians, getting roasted in the heatwave, seeing Bangalore people talking about #bangalorerains: pic.twitter.com/R6zFYDvvVR — Akshat Bang (@bang_akshat) May 17, 2022

Are you serious..??? We are half baked and half boiled in northern India with a temp of over 45degrees. Who is managing your weather department, Dear God...??#heatwaveinIndia #Bengaluru https://t.co/6fuAsR6od0 pic.twitter.com/gbazP4s51Y — Imran A Khan (@theimrank) May 15, 2022

Ah! That's cloud from Bangalore i belive Bangalore has the best weather in India 😍



Missing Namma Bengaluru 😪 pic.twitter.com/oetMRXkfL6 — Sunil Bhat M (@SunilBhatM) May 17, 2022

Bengaluru has its own weather system. Most of India is reeling under heatwave, but it rains in #Bengaluru #bangalorerains — Ninaada Bellippady (@ninaada) May 6, 2022

Bengaluru today. Sunny morning, cloudy afternoon, a dash of rain. Rainy by evening.

As my Anglo Indian friends would say "'ome weather bob!" — Brahmin Patriarchy Krishna 🇮🇳 (@Krishnara) May 20, 2022