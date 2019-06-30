  • search
    IRCTC offers 7-day tour to Haridwar, Rishikesh and Vaishnodevi; check details

    New Delhi, June 29: IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism has come up with an interesting package the 'Bharat Darshan Special Train' which covers all the important tourist places in the country. It is a six nights and seven days package tour which will take a journey across Haridwar and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand to Vaishno Devi in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir and back.

    The journey will commence on July 3, 2019, at 8:00 am in Barddhaman and end at the very same spot on July 9, 2019.The scheduled boarding points are; Barddhaman - Bolpur Shantiniketan - Rampur Hat - Dumka - Bhagalpur - Kiul - Patna. Booking can be made via the IRCTC official website at https://www.irctctourism.com.

    The package includes vegetarian breakfast, lunch and dinner for every person, non AC sleeper class train tickets, non AC buses for sightseeing and non AC hall accommodation at places of night stay and morning freshening up.

    Package Details

    Package Name BHARAT DARSHAN SPECIAL TRAIN EX BARDDHAMAN (EZBD32)
    Travelling Mode Train
    Station/Departure Time Barddhaman - 08:00 hrs
    Class SL
    Frequency 03.07.2019
    Meal Plan Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

    Package Tariff: (Including GST)

    Price Per Pax (Adult)
    Rs. 6,300/-

    Story first published: Sunday, June 30, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
