IRCTC all set to resume 'Golden Chariot' from tomorrow: Check details

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 13: IRCTC is all set to resume its "Golden Chariot", a luxury train started by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) in 2008, from Sunday. "We wish to inform you that IRCTC will operate trips through Golden Chariot from March 14 2O2l," the state-run company said.

It can be seen that the operations, management and marketing of the train were later taken over by IRCTC through an agreement with KSTDC. Also, the train provides travellers a chance to experience the historical, architectural and scenic beauty of south India while enjoying the comfort of a state of the art amenities and international service standards.

North-East got its respect only after advent of PM Modi's government in 2014: Smriti Irani

IRCTC has scheduled two trips, which will start from Bengaluru on Sunday and cover various destinations in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Goa. The cost of the luxury train tour package will include all onboard meals, transport for sightseeing, entrance fee to all the sites covered in the trip as well as the cost of guides.

The two trips are:

Pride of Karnataka

This will be a six nights/seven days journey starting from Bengaluru on Sunday and will cover the Bandipur national park, Mysuru, Halebidu, Chikkamagaluru and Goa. The trip will also include visits to Unesco world heritage sites of Badami Caves, Pattadakal temples and Hampi palace ruins and will end in Bengaluru.

Jewels of South India

The three nights/four days' journey starting from Bengaluru on March 21 will cover Mysuru, Tamil Nadu, Mahabalipuram, Thanjavur, Chettinad and Kerala. The trip will include visits to the Hampi palace ruins, Fort Kochi and Kerala backwaters.